Verizon Business broadens 5G FWA coverage - Mobile World Live

Home

Verizon Business broadens 5G FWA coverage

16 APR 2021

Verizon moved to fend off growing competition in the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) segment by hiking the number of cities covered by a business-oriented service.

The operator detailed plans to bring the number of cities covered by its 5G Business Internet service to 24 by adding 21 more locations over the remainder of this month. It is pitched as an alternative to cable connectivity, employing Verizon’s mmWave network to match fixed-line data rates.

In a statement, Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin (pictured) highlighted a lack of restrictions in terms of data consumption and speeds. Options include 100Mb/s, 200Mb/s and 400Mb/s plans with a ten-year “price lock for new customers” and no long-term contract.

Verizon Business made the move as rival AT&T is adding 5G to existing FWA services for enterprises, employing low-band and mmWave spectrum. T-Mobile US, meanwhile, lit a compatible consumer service earlier this month.

