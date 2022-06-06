Verizon Business boosts leadership team

Verizon Business expanded its leadership team by naming Debika Bhattachary (pictured) as its new Chief Product Officer and Iris Meijer as Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Revenue Operations.

Bhattachary takes over the position that was formerly held by Aamir Hussain who left in April to become Chief Technology and Product Officer at Liberty Latin America.

Bhattachary reports to Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Prior to her promotion, Bhattacharya was SVP, 5G & Enterprise Solutions at Verizon Business. She was responsible for delivering 5G solutions to Verizon’s global enterprise and government customers as well as leading a team of more than 1,100 sales and technology professionals across 20 countries.

Meijer reports to Verizon Business Chief Revenue Officer Sampath Sowmyanarayan.

Previously, she served as Global Chief Marketing Officer for Vodafone Business and was also Vice President of Customer Marketing and Communications at Nokia.