 Verizon bullish on B2B 5G position - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon bullish on B2B 5G position

23 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin (pictured) pointed to the company’s recent restructure as sending a strong signal of its ambition to grasp the 5G enterprise opportunity and outmanoeuvre rivals.

During a keynote session, Erwin was bullish on the operator’s ability to provide the underlying connectivity necessary to drive digital transformation across organisations of all sizes in both the public and private sectors.

The executive described her company as the only one which “can offer 5G built right for our customers,” and backed the technology as truly revolutionary.

“It is clear to us and a growing number of customers that 5G will fundamentally change business’ transformational journey,” she said. “This technology will give companies new tools to serve their customers and enable companies to gain efficiencies in their own operations.”

Erwin’s comments come almost a year after Verizon first announced plans to overhaul its business structure to separate its enterprise business from its consumer unit, with its media assets placed into a third segment. The changes took effect at the start of 2019.

“The creation of this [Verizon Business] group was our way of sending a very strong signal that Verizon is here to play and win in the business sector,” she added.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Devices

Tags

