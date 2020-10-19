 Verizon broadens rural reach with Bluegrass deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon broadens rural reach with Bluegrass deal

19 OCT 2020

Verizon inked a deal to acquire customers and shops from regional US operator Bluegrass Cellular, moving to expand its presence in rural Kentucky.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the deal includes the transfer of 210,000 subscribers, 17 stores, network assets, and Bluegrass Cellular’s 600MHz, 700MHz and PCS spectrum.

The move will allow Verizon to rapidly expand distribution across 34 rural counties in Kentucky where it currently has no retail presence, the representative explained.

Bluegrass Cellular president Ron Smith stated he was “confident” Verizon would serve customers well, providing “crucial and reliable wireless connectivity to our rural communities”.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in early 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition is Verizon’s second in as many months: it announced a $6.25 billion deal to purchase prepaid MVNO Tracfone from America Movil in September.

Cashing out
Recon Analytics founder and lead analyst Roger Entner told MWL the deal comes at a time when smaller operators are re-evaluating their business goals as an expensive 5G transition looms, noting many regional players are “thinly manned” and “don’t have the money and resources” for the move.

He added such decisions are often personal for the owners of regional operators, many of whom have reached retirement age and don’t have an internal successor lined up.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

North American operators tackle 6G

Apple embraces 5G for iPhone

Dish’s Ergen targets telecom M&A

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association