 Verizon broadens FWA 5G reach with MVNO Visible
Home

Verizon broadens FWA 5G reach with MVNO Visible

14 DEC 2022

Wave7 Research principal Jeff Moore told Mobile World Live Verizon had expanded the reach of its fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G service to its digital-only Visible brand, its latest use of C-Band spectrum.

Moore stated the MVNO is selling the service for $45 per month in areas covered by Verizon’s C-Band network, with the uncapped service bundled with an existing mobile plan, and available without annual contracts or equipment charges.

The analyst noted Verizon’s Straight Talk MVNO started offering a similar pre-paid service in October priced at $45 per month, with retailer Walmart selling the router for $99.

He noted customer interest in the Straight Talk service was high but coverage is spotty, adding uptake could increase as Verizon continues to deploy C-Band.

Verizon bid $45.5 billion on C-Band licences in the 140MHz to 200MHz range in an auction in 2021.

Moore speculated Verizon may add the FWA 5G service to its other MVNO brands.

“I have nothing specific on either of those, but I know that Verizon is making a really huge push with Total by Verizon and they’ve got a lot of spectrum to monetise.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

