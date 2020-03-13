 Verizon boosts network spend - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon boosts network spend

13 MAR 2020

Verizon increased its capex guidance for 2020, outlining plans to spend an extra $500 million to speed its transition to 5G and prepare for a potential surge in data traffic related to the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

It now expects capex of between $17.5 billion and $18.5 billion, up from an original range of $17 billion to $18 billion.

The move comes as the operator prepares for potential stress on its network, as companies and schools in the US increasingly adopt online work models to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

CTO Kyle Malady said in a statement Verizon is yet to see a significant change in data usage, but is “monitoring the situation closely”. He added it is “not clear yet how having millions of additional people working from home will impact usage patterns”, but said the operator is prepared to meet the challenge.

“While this is an unprecedented situation, we know things are changing, and we are ready to adjust network resources as we better understand any shifts in demand.”

The operator noted it will priortise the needs of hospitals, emergency services and government agencies, and stands ready to deploy assets including portable cell sites and mobile charging stations as necessary.

Earlier this month, CFO Matt Ellis said the virus was not expected to weigh heavily on Q1 results, but warned extended supply chain disruptions could dent future equipment revenue.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Telenor seizes domestic 5G initiative

Q&A: Matrixx CTO backs 5G as virtualisation driver

Verizon, AT&T dominate latest US 5G auction

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association