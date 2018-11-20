English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon, AT&T working on RCS upgrades

20 NOV 2018

Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging received a boost in the US as Verizon confirmed plans to launch support for the technology and AT&T announced it will upgrade an early proprietary implementation to a global standard.

In a statement to Mobile World Live (MWL), a Verizon representative verified it plans to deploy the RCS messaging standard in early 2019, but said launch specifics and a more detailed timeline will not be available until nearer that time.

Verizon’s expected launch was reported by various news outlets after SVP of consumer products Aparna Khurjekar revealed the operator’s plans at a GSMA business messaging event.

RCS offers enhanced messaging services including group chat, videos and location sharing without the need to download an OTT app. A standardised version of the technology, known as Universal Profile, was launched by the GSMA and Google in February 2016 to enable global interoperability and add new features.

AT&T, which launched a proprietary version of RCS for Android in 2015, told MWL it is “currently completing a network upgrade to support the Universal Profile” standard and anticipates “evolving our network and device support in line with upgrades to the GSMA standards”. It did not, however, provide a timeframe for the changes.

In 2015, T-Mobile US became the first operator in the US to launch RCS, but support for Universal Profile wasn’t added until earlier this year and remains limited to a handful of devices.

Sprint debuted RCS with Universal Profile support in November 2016.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T, Verizon finance heads warn 5G revenue will take time

Verizon, AT&T face-off on mobile 5G

AT&T goes solo on Razer Phone 2
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association