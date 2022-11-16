Verizon advances value play with dedicated unit

Verizon named Angie Klein, president and CEO of its digital-only Visible brand (pictured), as the head of a division formed to advance a move to fold its low-cost and prepaid brands into a single portfolio.

The Verizon Value organisation will sit within the operator’s consumer unit, comprising its prepaid, Visible and portfolio of Tracfone brands including StraightTalk, Safelink and Total by Verizon.

Klein brings experience in the value and prepaid phone markets: she is also CRO for TracFone and Verizon Prepaid, and previously developed the operator’s value-tier, Fios and 5G home propositions.

The executive will take on the role of SVP and president of Verizon Value on 1 January 2023, reporting to the operator’s consumer chief Manon Brouillette.

Brouillette stated Verizon Value was the next step in a strategy to better serve the 23 million subscribers within the value market.

“This move and these organisational changes will accelerate our efforts to drive efficiencies while enabling us to invest in the growth brands that more closely meet our diverse customers’ needs,” she stated.