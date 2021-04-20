 Verizon adds more 5G cities - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon adds more 5G cities

20 APR 2021

Verizon added 5G in four additional US cities, bringing the total number covered by its mobile service to 71, alongside expanding availability of a compatible home internet service.

The operator added parts of New Orleans, Louisiana; Fresno and Riverside in California; and San Antonio, Texas to its next-generation mobile network, and is also deploying its 5G Home Internet service in parts of San Antonio and Riverside, along with Memphis, Tennessee.

Verizon has been offering 5G-based internet service for more than two years now, primarily using mmWave frequencies. It said its 5G Home Internet delivers typical download speeds of 300Mb/s and maximum speeds of up to 1Gb/s, with no data caps.

Customers willing to enroll in automatic payment and paperless billing can get the service for $50 per month and Verizon is sweetening the deal with free hardware, offering new customers Samsung Chromebooks and Stream TV devices, subject to certain conditions.

All this comes on the heels of T-Mobile US’s recent launch of 5G home internet service for $60 per month.

T-Mobile claims 30 million Americans are eligible to sign up for its service, which is expected to use excess network capacity not required by the operator’s mobile network.

Verizon and T-Mobile appear to be targeting one another directly when it comes to marketing around 5G. Earlier this week Verizon announced deployment of its newly acquired C-band spectrum, and T-Mobile immediately responded with a blog post claiming the superiority of its own spectrum position.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

