Verizon adds Cisco SD-WAN to NaaS

Verizon added Cisco SD-WAN to its network-as-a-service (NaaS) offering, highlighting the value of 5G connectivity as part of the package.

The operator will offer enterprise customers managed SD-WAN on select Cisco routers and edge platforms.

In addition, Verizon will provide enterprise customers with private connections to Cisco Webex Calling, which can be accessed through fixed or mobile networks, the operator explained.

Verizon stated the Cisco partnership will enable it to offer gigabit connectivity to distributed cloud workloads using 4G and 5G networks.

Cisco cloud security, zero trust application access and network observability products are included in Verizon’s NaaS.

Massimo Peselli, SVP of global enterprise at Verizon Business, stated the addition of Cisco’s products “builds on our long-standing history of co-innovation”.

Verizon is the latest US operator win for Cisco in recent weeks, following deals with AT&T and Dish Network.