Verizon continues sensor push with Senion buy - Mobile World Live

Verizon acquired Senion, a creator of machine learning algorithms which combine sensor inputs to deliver indoor positioning information, to offer enterprises location services on its 5G network.

Sweden-headquartered Senion was established 11 years ago and counts big names including Ericsson among its customer list. Staff are joining Verizon’s Location Technology unit, part of its New Business Incubation Team.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Verizon stated Senion’s technology provides “sub-metre accuracy for precise positioning”, explaining it will employ this to help operations managers “understand the movement of people, machines and IoT-enabled items within any space”.

Ericsson, for example, uses Senion technology in an app which helps employees find available conference rooms and work spaces.

Christian Lundquist, Senion CEO and co-founder, said Verizon’s “expertise in connectivity and location technology” will help the company’s engineers continue to “improve workflows for companies”.

The move is the second by Verizon aimed at boosting its sensor technology expertise in less than a month, after hiring Mark Jules from Hitachi to run a sensor intelligence division within the New Business Incubation Team.