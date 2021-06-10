 Verizon gives private network product 5G boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon gives private network product 5G boost

10 JUN 2021

Verizon added 5G to a private network product launched late in 2020, combining mmWave small cells with LTE radios and packet core in a move it claimed would meet demand from services requiring higher bandwidths.

Its OnSite 5G product is aimed at industries including manufacturing, utilities, oil and gas, mining, transportation and distribution, and healthcare.

Verizon explained the network offers remote access to enterprise services, with access to LAN and WANs for businesses requiring a more responsive network.

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer of Verizon Business, said the company sees significant demand for the capabilities 5G can provide to enterprise.

He added OnSite 5G will enable an enterprise to “custom tailor a 5G experience for any premises that demands it”.

Current customers for Verizon’s private networks include Corning and WeWork. The company has also started a 5G deployment with Tyndall Air Force Base.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

AT&T, Nokia complete C-Band calls

Alianza entre investigadores finlandeses y japoneses sobre 6G

IBM flags 5G business case lag

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association