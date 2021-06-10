Verizon gives private network product 5G boost - Mobile World Live

Verizon added 5G to a private network product launched late in 2020, combining mmWave small cells with LTE radios and packet core in a move it claimed would meet demand from services requiring higher bandwidths.

Its OnSite 5G product is aimed at industries including manufacturing, utilities, oil and gas, mining, transportation and distribution, and healthcare.

Verizon explained the network offers remote access to enterprise services, with access to LAN and WANs for businesses requiring a more responsive network.

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer of Verizon Business, said the company sees significant demand for the capabilities 5G can provide to enterprise.

He added OnSite 5G will enable an enterprise to “custom tailor a 5G experience for any premises that demands it”.

Current customers for Verizon’s private networks include Corning and WeWork. The company has also started a 5G deployment with Tyndall Air Force Base.