 Veon tunes-up Jazz stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon tunes-up Jazz stake

22 MAR 2021

Veon boosted its holdings in Pakistan after completing a deal to acquire an outstanding 15 per cent stake in Pakistan Mobile Communications, which operates the Jazz brand.

The deal, worth $273 million, gives Veon a 100 per cent stake in the company. In a statement, it said the acquisition “streamlines” governance over its Pakistani assets and will enable it to capture the full value of “this growing business”.

Veon struck the deal after the owner of the 15 per cent stake, the Abu Dhabi Group, exercised its option to sell its holding in September 2020.

Pakistan is a key market for Amsterdam-headquartered Veon, with the company pushing financial services through its JazzCash offering, as fintech is a major strategic pillar of its wider digital-based strategy.

Sergi Herrero, Veon co-CEO, said Jazz had an “abundance of growth opportunities as it customers embrace our marketing leading 4G and digital services”.

GSMA Intelligence estimates for Q1 2021 ranked Jazz as the clear market leader with 67.1 million mobile connections, with Telenor Pakistan the closest competitor with 47.8 million.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Veon appoints Beeline bosses

Veon hails digital drive, forex hits Q4 earnings

Veon targets financial inclusion with Mastercard tie-up

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association