 Veon lines up $970M Russian towers sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon lines up $970M Russian towers sale

06 SEP 2021

Veon agreed to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to a domestic company for RUB70.7 billion ($969 million), as the operator seeks to cash in on passive infrastructure to focus on its active portfolio and a digital services crusade.

Under the deal, Russia-based tower company Service-Telecom will acquire Veon’s subsidiary National Tower Company, which operates approximately 15,400 towers in the country.

The active network infrastructure, operated by Veon’s PJSC VimpelCom, will remain untouched by the deal.

Veon explained in a statement the move reflected its “pursuit of opportunities to realise the value of its infrastructure portfolio”.

As part of the transaction, PJSC VimpelCom and Service-Telecom sealed an agreement covering provision of tower infrastructure services, initially for eight years with an option for multiple extensions.

The pair will also join a build-to-suit programme for up to 5,000 sites by 2029.

Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu believes the move will provide its Russian brand Beeline with the “operational and financial flexibility to serve its customers with market-leading services through one of the nation’s largest and most technologically-advanced mobile networks”.

The deal also unlocks capital for Veon to invest in “critical aspects” of active network and digital services, he explained.

Closure of the deal is expected in Q4, subject to regulatory approvals.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Veon digital operator model gains momentum

Herrero details Veon leadership shift

Russia fines Apple for apps market abuse

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association