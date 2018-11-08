English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon numbers hit by forex woes

08 NOV 2018

Veon’s quarterly numbers were impacted by currency fluctuations in its core markets during Q3, although a sale of its stake in Wind Tre provided some positives.

Trond Westlie, CFO, said: “We enter Q4 with a stronger balance sheet, a leaner operating model and a clear ambition to realise efficiencies across our business whilst benefitting from the growth opportunities of our emerging markets. Progress to date means we now expect full year 2018 results to come in towards the high end of the guidance for most of our targets we set out at the start of the year.”

Veon reported a Q3 profit of $561 million compared with $134 million in Q3 2017, on revenue of $2.3 billion, down 5.7 per cent.

Currency woes
The decline in revenue was attributed to currency issues related to its operations in Russia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Organically, revenue increased 2.9 per cent, driven by operating gains in Pakistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, partially offset by continued pressure in Algeria and Bangladesh.

Group EBITDA of $848 million was down 18.7 per cent due to currency issues, integration costs of a Russian retail operation, plus a gain recorded in the prior year period.

The bottom line was flattered by a book gain on the sale of its 50 per cent stake in Wind Tre, which more than offset the impairments. This deal completed on 7 September, with Veon receiving around $2.8 billion in cash: $800 million has been used to repay bank loans, with the rest to be used “to further reduce debt and for general corporate purposes”.

Group mobile data revenue was a high spot, up 13.7 per cent year-on-year to $548 million.

Revenue in its core operating market of Russia was down 4.7 per cent to $1.2 billion, although on an organic basis it was essentially flat. Its Beeline business gained from the integration of Euroset stores and “positive ARPU dynamics”, with a “modest” increase in mobile service revenue.

During the period Veon withdrew an offer to acquire GTH assets in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and a deal to sell its Pakistan towers business was terminated. It also reported accounting impairments of $781 million related to weakness in Bangladesh ($451 million) and Algeria ($125 million).

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

DT again boosts forecasts on US strength

KT rides out mobile revenue drop to grow profit

AIS lowers outlook after earnings hit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association