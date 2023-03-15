 Veon names audit head as next CFO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anadir
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon names audit head as next CFO

15 MAR 2023

Veon appointed its head of internal audit and compliance Joop Brakenhoff as CFO, succeeding Serkan Okandan (pictured), who will continue at the company as a special advisor following the expiration of his three-year contract in April 2023.

The Netherlands-headquartered operator stated Brakenhoff’s role as CFO will take effect starting 1 May 2023, while Okandan will act as an advisor to CEO Kaan Terzioglu and Brakenhoff.

Brakenhoff joined Veon in 2019 as group director of internal audit, before being appointed chief internal audit and compliance officer the following year, a role which positioned him as a member of the company’s executive committee.

Prior to Veon, Brakenhoff held auditing roles at major companies including Heineken, Burg Industries B.V. and retail Royal Ahold.

Veon stated Brakenhoff’s leadership had helped the operator maintain “high ethics and compliance standards” and develop its business model. Terzioglu added his expertise “will help take the group to even greater heights”.

Meanwhile, the company credited Okandan as an integral part of its success, helping the company sustain a strong liquidity position and deliver satisfactory growth.

Veon is undergoing something of shake-up after securing a deal to offload its Russia unit for $1.8 billion, in a move to reduce its exposure to the country following the Ukraine invasion.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Veon gets go-ahead for Russia sale

Veon to offload Russian operation for $2.2B

Veon makes a beeline for Russia sale

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association