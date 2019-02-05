 Veon eyes bigger stake in Global Telecom - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon eyes bigger stake in Global Telecom

05 FEB 2019

Veon prepared to make a fresh bid to take full ownership of operator group Global Telecom Holding after aborting a previous attempt due to difficulties gaining regulatory clearance.

The Amsterdam-headquartered company worked up a proposal which will see it offer $600 million for 42.3 per cent of Global Telecom Holding, which is listed on the Cairo stock market and in which Veon already holds a 55.6 per cent stake.

Veon said in a statement it “intends to deposit a public mandatory cash tender offer (MTO) with the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority…for the purchase of up to 1,997,639,608 shares of Global Telecom Holding (GTH), representing approximately 42.31 per cent of GTH’s issued shares”, adding that “as previously announced, Veon intends to take GTH private”.

It said it will deposit the MTO within 60 calendar days of the announcement.

Global Telecom Holding operates the Djezzy network in Algeria, Mobilink in Pakistan and Banglalink in Bangladesh.

Last month it said Veon had agreed to support its “immediate funding requirements related to the servicing of certain debt obligations and an interest payment to external bondholders”.

New executive
Veon also announced it is appointing Alex Kazbegi as CSO, effective from 18 February, to oversee company efforts to identify growth and business development opportunities.

CEO Ursula Burns said: “Alex’s appointment is a further sign of the momentum that is building at Veon, as we seek to strengthen our core business and grow new revenue streams while remaining focused on ethics and compliance. His experience covering telecoms in Russia and other emerging markets will help the group executive committee lead Veon towards more success and increased shareholder value.”

Last month it was reported Veon’s digital platform initiative, which included an app offering messaging and content services in markets such as Russia and Pakistan, looks set to be shuttered.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Veon to shut down digital platform

Veon gets new CEO

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association