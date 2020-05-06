 Veon drops Armenia business sale talks - Mobile World Live
Home

Veon drops Armenia business sale talks

06 MAY 2020

Operator group Veon withdrew from discussions regarding a potential sale of its Armenian unit to rival Ucom, leaving its future in the market uncertain.

In a brief statement, Veon explained only it had backed away from talks commenced in January regarding its Beeline operation in the country.

There was little information given at the time or now regarding Veon’s motivation, though the discussions indicated an exit from the country could be on the cards.

And while Veon did not say why it abandoned the talks, reports of turmoil at Ucom have recently surfaced: in April, Arka News Agency noted staff dissatisfaction at proposed management changes in the event a merger went ahead.

Ucom co-founder and director general Hayk Yesayan has also recently departed, being replaced by Ara Sergey Khachatryan.

When details of the talks first emerged, Ucom stated a merger would enable it to improve services and upgrade its infrastructure.

GSMA Intelligence figures placed Beeline as Armenia’s second-largest operator by connections at end-December 2019, with 947,790, followed by Ucom on 621,049. This compares with the 2.1 million connections of market leader Viva-MTS.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Money

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

