 Veon backs Bangladesh B2B commerce platform - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Veon backs Bangladesh B2B commerce platform

20 OCT 2020

Veon, Sequoia Capital India and Flourish Ventures participated in a $22.5 million funding round for mobile-first Bangladeshi small business commerce platform ShopUp, a move the Netherlands-headquartered operator stated marked several firsts.

In a statement, Veon said its participation in the Series-A round through its Veon Ventures investment arm made it ShopUp’s “first strategic corporate investor”, adding the overall backing was also “the largest” initial funding “for a Bangladeshi start-up”.

The operator explained the move boosted its fintech presence into the small business sector: co-CEO Sergi Herrero (pictured, left) said the combination of its “expertise in digital financial services with ShopUp’s unique sourcing and logistics capabilities” would improve finanical inclusion for micro and SMEs (MSMEs).

Veon noted “significant” opportunity to “develop mobile financial services” for the “large portion” of local businesses which use ShopUp.

Afeef Zaman, co-founder and CEO of ShopUp, said: “An investment from a leading international digital player such as Veon is an important step in our ongoing support of the MSME community, allowing us to increase our reach with retailers, suppliers and manufacturers.”

Speedinvest and Lonsdale also participated in the funding round.

Veon holds a majority stake in local operator Banglalink.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Bangladesh operators split on standard call rate

Bangladesh operators move fast on 4G launches

Bangladesh 4G auction draws tepid interest
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association