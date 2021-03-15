Veon appoints Beeline bosses - Mobile World Live

Veon shifted Beeline Georgia CEO Andrzej Malinowski to the helm of Beeline Uzbekistan with immediate effect, after failing to complete a previous attempt to fill the position.

In a statement, the operator explained Lasha Tabidze, former COO and CCO at the Georgia division, will succeed Malinowski as CEO.

Malinowski makes the move after serving as Beeline Georgia’s chief since April 2017. His appointment comes a week after the company announced Artashes Davtyan, who had a background in fast-moving consumer goods companies, would become the unit’s CEO role.

In its latest decision, it said the Uzbekistan operation was “unable to finalise the employment of this candidate”, sparing details on the matter.

Beeline Uzbekistan’s most recent CEO was Sergey Afonin, who was promoted to the role from a leadership role in Veon in March 2019, but no details on his departure were disclosed.

GSMA Intelligence data shows Veon’s brand was the second-largest of five operators in Uzbekistan in Q4 2020, with 6.8 million mobile connections, excluding IoT.

In Georgia, Beeline ranked third of six, with nearly 1.3 million connections.