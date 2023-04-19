 Cohere and co give open RAN software a push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cohere and co give open RAN software a push

19 APR 2023
deal details

Cohere Technologies, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir and VMware banded together to develop open RAN software interfaces across multiple generations of mobile technologies, which could lead to contributions to several industry communities.

The vendors stated they will develop the industry’s first framework for a multi-generational, software-based open RAN architecture. Their initial focus will be on defining frameworks, interfaces, interoperability testing and evaluation criteria to enable 4G, 5G and future generations to run together.

As the first interface project, the framework will separate RAN intelligence and scheduling functions to enable future code releases of Intel’s FlexRAN architecture.

The companies stated the architecture will enable higher-capacity, software-defined deployments of 4G, 5G and forthcoming mobile technologies.

Cohere Technologies CMO and SVP of business development Ronny Haraldsvik told Mobile World Live the project is currently more about collaboration than being a formal forum, but said further definition on the set-up is forthcoming.

Haraldsvik added interfaces will create an option for the scheduler to work seamlessly across mobile technology generations regardless of whether it is deployed locally or through a data centre.

The group plans to hold its first meeting in May.

Alongside vendors, the project is also backed by operators Bell Canada, Telstra and Vodafone Group.

Telstra, Bell Canada, Intel, Juniper Networks, and VMware have invested in Cohere Technologies, while former Vodafone Group CTO Johan Wibergh joined its board earlier this year.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Cohere chief tips OTFS for greatness

Cohere, Mavenir forge open RAN partnership

Former Vodafone CTO joins Cohere board

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association