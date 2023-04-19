Cohere and co give open RAN software a push

Cohere Technologies, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir and VMware banded together to develop open RAN software interfaces across multiple generations of mobile technologies, which could lead to contributions to several industry communities.

The vendors stated they will develop the industry’s first framework for a multi-generational, software-based open RAN architecture. Their initial focus will be on defining frameworks, interfaces, interoperability testing and evaluation criteria to enable 4G, 5G and future generations to run together.

As the first interface project, the framework will separate RAN intelligence and scheduling functions to enable future code releases of Intel’s FlexRAN architecture.

The companies stated the architecture will enable higher-capacity, software-defined deployments of 4G, 5G and forthcoming mobile technologies.

Cohere Technologies CMO and SVP of business development Ronny Haraldsvik told Mobile World Live the project is currently more about collaboration than being a formal forum, but said further definition on the set-up is forthcoming.

Haraldsvik added interfaces will create an option for the scheduler to work seamlessly across mobile technology generations regardless of whether it is deployed locally or through a data centre.

The group plans to hold its first meeting in May.

Alongside vendors, the project is also backed by operators Bell Canada, Telstra and Vodafone Group.

Telstra, Bell Canada, Intel, Juniper Networks, and VMware have invested in Cohere Technologies, while former Vodafone Group CTO Johan Wibergh joined its board earlier this year.