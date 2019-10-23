 Vendors argue case for multi-tech 5G approach - Mobile World Live
Home

Vendors argue case for multi-tech 5G approach

23 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Equipment suppliers Nokia, Intel and Mavenir insisted there was a very crucial link between next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), which must intersect within operator networks to ensure 5G delivers on certain promises.

In a keynote panel, Asha Keddy (pictured, second from left), Intel’s corporate VP, general manager for next generation standards and 5G executive officer, dismissed suggestions that it was a cliché to pull popular certain industry terms together, stating AI, IoT and 5G networks all have similar use cases in the 5G era.

“They all get grouped together and they intersect because the promise of 5G ensures a fully connected mobile intelligence society. They all have data and networks in common… AI uses pipes to build personalisation and customisation to remove constraints for businesses,” she said.

Nokia’s president customer operations for the Americas Ricky Corker (pictured, right) pointed to his company’s role in actually building the networks in question, and while it was in a unique position of “providing all the elements required”, challenges did exist.

“Making it all work is complex. It is new and it has to come together through AI and orchestration so we can make things real and move data around in the network seamlessly, when it wasn’t possible in the past.”

For Mavenir, CSO Bejoy Pankajakshan (pictured, second from right) said the company viewed the “triple A” approach as key to making 5G successful: AI, automation and analytics.

“I think 5G is not just a new generation, it is a network transformation. Every time you talk about network transformation a bunch of things need to come together to make it happen. If you look at how operators have to transform from being service providers to digital providers, you are going to go through a network transformation,” Pankajakshan concluded.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

