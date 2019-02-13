 Vapor IO targets faster edge compute deployments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vapor IO targets faster edge compute deployments

13 FEB 2019

Data centre company Vapor IO forged a coalition of software, hardware and networking companies which aims to accelerate the roll out of edge compute technology in the US.

By bringing together disparate parts of the edge ecosystem, Vapor IO CEO Cole Crawford said the Kinetic Edge Alliance will help remove “the guesswork from edge deployment and operations that exists today”.

“Delivering edge computing at scale, across the entire United States, requires a great deal of collaboration,” he added. “The alliance will accelerate the rollout of edge computing, delivering a platform for wireless operators and application providers to deliver new edge-enabled products and services to customers.”

Initial partners include Federated Wireless, Linode, MobiledgeX, Packet, StackPath, Alef Mobitech, Detecon International, Hitachi Vantara, New Continuum Data Centers, Pluribus Networks, and Seagate Technology.

The group aims to launch edge compute equipment and services across the top 30 US metropolitan markets, beginning with six cities in 2019.

Vapor IO’s edge architecture Kinetic Edge gave the group its name. The architecture relies on software and high-speed connections to combine several micro data centres and place computing power closer to users.

The group is already working on a deployment in Chicago. Vapor IO launched two of its micro data centres in the city in 2018 and expects a third site to come online by end-March.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon slashes latency in 5G edge compute test

Intelligence Brief: Why Edge computing mattered at CES

Intelligence Brief: Nokia enterprise aspirations need a focus beyond products
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association