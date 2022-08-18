 UScellular scores $5M for rural coverage - Mobile World Live
Home

UScellular scores $5M for rural coverage

18 AUG 2022

UScellular was awarded $5.1 million by the Nebraska Public Service Commission (NPSC) to build more mobile sites across rural areas of the state to provide connectivity to underserved communities.

The operator stated it will use the funding to build sites for mobile and home connectivity in 11 Nebraskan communities.

Mike Adams, area VP and GM for Nebraska and Iowa, praised the NPSC’s focus on providing high-speed broadband, a service he branded “an essential element of everyday life”.

UScellular noted the cost of building and maintaining new towers in rural areas can be twice as much as an urban deployment.

Alongside the UScellular award, NPSC granted $2.6 million to Viaero Wireless covering construction of four towers in rural areas.

The grants come from an $8 million NPSC pot to fund wireless services in rural parts of the state.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

