 UScellular hints at high price for C-Band - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UScellular hints at high price for C-Band

22 FEB 2021

A footnote in UScellular’s Q4 2020 earnings presentation sparked speculation about its spending in a US sale of C-Band spectrum (3.7GHz to 4.2GHz).

The note stated the operator committed to purchase unspecified spectrum licences for $1.46 billion. Though UScellular executives declined to elaborate during an earnings call, Wells Fargo Securities analysts noted it was “likely that the vast majority (if not all) of that spending was related” to the record-breaking C-Band auction.

An announcement on winning bidders is imminent after the final phase of the process completed on 17 February.

On an earnings call, CFO Doug Chambers highlighted a 30 per cent decrease in store traffic during Q4 and a $9 million year-on-year drop in roaming revenue to $33 million, which he attributed to T-Mobile US’ migration of Sprint traffic to its network.

He said headwinds from the transition are expected to continue this year, noting Sprint still accounted for approximately 20 per cent of UScellular’s roaming revenue.

“We don’t expect all that to go away. Some is transitioning over to T-Mobile’s network, other will be subject to roaming agreements we have with them as a carrier.”

Net profit fell from $18 million in Q4 2019 to $5 million, on revenue of $1.1 billion, up 2 per cent.

It added 3,000 subscribers compared with a loss of 15,000 in Q4 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Dish flags threat from T-Mobile CDMA shutdown

StarHub ready for continued challenges

Veon hails digital drive, forex hits Q4 earnings

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association