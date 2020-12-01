 UScellular eyes $500M from bond issue - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UScellular eyes $500M from bond issue

01 DEC 2020

Challenger operator UScellular issued $500 million-worth of 50-year corporate bonds, increasing its available funds in the run up to an auction of C-Band spectrum.

In a stock market announcement, the company said the proceeds would be used for “general corporate purposes”, but pointed to potential uses as spectrum purchases, debt repayment and funding of capex, including in connection with 5G projects.

Sale of the bonds is expected to close tomorrow (2 December).

The company’s fundraising comes ahead of an auction of a total of 280MHz of spectrum in the 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz range.

Bidding begins on 8 December, with the results expected in the new year.

Analysts predict operators and other companies could splash a combined $30 billion on licences, with UScellular tipped to be among the principal bidders.

GSMA Intelligence placed UScellular as the nation’s fourth-largest operator by connections in Q3, albeit well behind T-Mobile US, AT&T and Verizon.

As of 28 October, UScellular’s 5G network covered parts of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association