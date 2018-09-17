English
US union worried about T-Mobile, Sprint deal

17 SEP 2018

The Communication Workers of America (CWA) labour union wrote to the country’s 50 state attorneys voicing concerns about job losses which could occur as a result of a proposed merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint.

In a letter seen by Reuters, CWA president Christopher Shelton said the deal would cause “substantial harm to consumers and employees”, and estimated around 28,000 jobs could be lost, mainly because of the closure of retail outlets.

Attorneys general in New York and California have reportedly begun an investigation into the $26 billion deal, while those in Utah and New Mexico have said they see it as a positive step because it will boost 5G wireless and improve connectivity in rural areas.

In June, T-Mobile chief John Legere told Congress that while overall employment would go up, around 3,295 full-time retail jobs would be cut.

The CWA also stated it has antitrust concerns and is not convinced the deal is needed to roll out 5G.

Last week the Federal Communications Commission hit the brakes on its review of the deal to allow more time to analyse recently submitted material.

Following that, Sprint executive chairman Marcelo Claure said at MWC Americas that “the best way for the US to deliver a broad, deep, world-leading 5G network is by allowing the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile to happen”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha Riaz

Read more

