 US tower industry wary of Dish Wireless prospects - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US tower industry wary of Dish Wireless prospects

26 MAY 2022

Private tower operators and services companies expressed doubts US newcomer Dish Wireless would come close to achieving its 5G network deployment targets, raising questions about the operator’s revenue-generating potential, MoffettNathanson analysts reported.

In a research note issued today (26 May) following the Infrastructure Association (WIA) Connect(X) event earlier this week, MoffettNathanson noted several tower companies were concerned over Dish Wireless’ long-term prospects.

MoffettNathanson stated Dish Wireless “faces myriad challenges in establishing a business that comes close to achieving management’s target”.

Dish Wireless launched its delayed greenfield 5G network earlier this month and is required to cover 20 per cent of the US population by 14 June.

The company’s executives have previously stated it is on track to meet the coverage target along with offering services in 120 markets the same month.

MoffettNathanson stated the challenges facing the operator “raises questions regarding the length of time over which Dish Wireless is likely to contribute nicely to tower growth”, how to “value revenue” from leasing deals “and what would happen in a worst-case scenario if it fails as a going concern”.

The research company explained while a majority of Dish Wireless’ leasing was with colocation companies, one tower developer told it he would never build a site with the mobile operator as an anchor tenant.

MoffettNathanson noted there was a consensus among tower operators a cautious approach to dealing with Dish Wireless should be adopted.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Dish bleeds mobile subscribers in Q1

Dish finally lights first 5G market

Samsung scores $1B deal with Dish Wireless

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association