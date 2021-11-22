 US tower builders warn of staff shortages - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US tower builders warn of staff shortages

22 NOV 2021
tower

Members of the US tower construction industry warned of dire consequences if the nation’s President implements tougher Covid-19 (coronavirus) requirements, adding to a shortage of staff currently estimated to stand at 15,000.

In press meetings, the Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association (NATE) expressed concerns over a plan to require companies with more than 100 staff to implement regular testing or vaccine programmes and revealed it wrote to President Joe Biden to say so.

NATE president and CEO Todd Schlekeway used the missive to explain a survey found around 30 per cent of members expected more than half their workers to resign and 85 per cent predicted some resignations if the plan is implemented.

Schlekeway noted demand for communications infrastructure workers will increase as the government allocates billions of dollars in an infrastructure spending package.

While Verizon already made moves to prepare staff for the presidential mandate, the plan is currently bogged down in legal challenges which could ultimately lead to a supreme court showdown.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

US pumps $25M into spectrum research

Estados Unidos amplía la lista de firmas chinas en las que no permite invertir

Open RAN advocates rise to US 5G challenge

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association