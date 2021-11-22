US tower builders warn of staff shortages

Members of the US tower construction industry warned of dire consequences if the nation’s President implements tougher Covid-19 (coronavirus) requirements, adding to a shortage of staff currently estimated to stand at 15,000.

In press meetings, the Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association (NATE) expressed concerns over a plan to require companies with more than 100 staff to implement regular testing or vaccine programmes and revealed it wrote to President Joe Biden to say so.

NATE president and CEO Todd Schlekeway used the missive to explain a survey found around 30 per cent of members expected more than half their workers to resign and 85 per cent predicted some resignations if the plan is implemented.

Schlekeway noted demand for communications infrastructure workers will increase as the government allocates billions of dollars in an infrastructure spending package.

While Verizon already made moves to prepare staff for the presidential mandate, the plan is currently bogged down in legal challenges which could ultimately lead to a supreme court showdown.