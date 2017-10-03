English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US Supreme Court takes up mobile phone privacy case

03 OCT 2017

The US Supreme Court returned to the bench at full strength Monday (2 October), kicking off a term in which the nine justices will decide whether or not police can obtain mobile phone metadata – including GPS location – without a warrant.

Justices are considering an appeal from Timothy Carpenter, who was convicted of armed robberies in Ohio and Michigan with the help of mobile phone location evidence police obtained from operators Sprint and MetroPCS without a warrant.

Carpenter’s attorneys argued the police violated the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable search and seizure, in obtaining the information.

The case is Timothy Ivory Carpenter versus the United States.

Privacy case overview
In briefs filed with the court, the government argued mobile phone users have “no reasonable expectation of privacy in business records created by his provider documenting the cell sites used to connect his calls.”

To back up its assertions, the government cited a 1979 court case which decided a person has “no legitimate expectation of privacy in information he voluntarily turns over to third parties”.

However, a wide variety of technology companies – including Verizon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft – disagree.

The companies in August urged the court to recognise a “new reality” in which the transfer of “highly personal information” is an inherent function of ubiquitous internet-connected devices. Though the companies were careful to note they had no position in the outcome of the case, they asked the court to “refine the application of certain Fourth Amendment doctrines to ensure that the law realistically engages with internet-based technologies and with people’s expectations of privacy in their digital data.”

“The analog-era notion that transmission of data to a third party is necessarily ‘voluntary’ conduct that precludes Fourth Amendment protection should not apply in a world where devices and applications constantly transmit data to third parties by dint of their mere operation,” the group stated in a court filing: “No constitutional doctrine should presume that consumers assume the risk of warrantless government surveillance simply by using technologies that are beneficial and increasingly integrated into modern life.”

Some states are already moving independently to update their statutes for the digital age. California in 2015 passed the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act, which requires police to get a court order before they can search for digital evidence stored on phones or company servers.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

RadioShack recovery relies on Sprint lawsuit

Samsung stands to gain from iPhone X success

US fixed-wireless market tipped to grow strongly

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association