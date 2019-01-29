 US Senate scrutinises T-Mobile, Sprint deal - Mobile World Live
Home

US Senate scrutinises T-Mobile, Sprint deal

29 JAN 2019

A proposed merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint will face review by two US government house panels next month, in a joint hearing to assess the potential impact on consumers.

In a statement, the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Commitee on the Judiciary said they will hold a joint hearing on 13 February to examine the merger’s impact on consumers, workers and the wireless industry as a whole.

Senior US Democrat officials on the two panels noted the merger would “combine two of the four largest wireless carriers and the carriers with the largest numbers of low-income customers”.

“We look forward to examining this merger from the perspective of what is in the best interest of consumers and hardworking people.”

T-Mobile has said it expects to close the merger, worth $26 billion, in the first half of 2019.

The deal received approvals from a number of regulatory bodies, but still needs clearance from the US Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Blog

