US Senate scrutinises T-Mobile, Sprint deal - Mobile World Live

A proposed merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint will face review by two US government house panels next month, in a joint hearing to assess the potential impact on consumers.

In a statement, the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Commitee on the Judiciary said they will hold a joint hearing on 13 February to examine the merger’s impact on consumers, workers and the wireless industry as a whole.

Senior US Democrat officials on the two panels noted the merger would “combine two of the four largest wireless carriers and the carriers with the largest numbers of low-income customers”.

“We look forward to examining this merger from the perspective of what is in the best interest of consumers and hardworking people.”

T-Mobile has said it expects to close the merger, worth $26 billion, in the first half of 2019.

The deal received approvals from a number of regulatory bodies, but still needs clearance from the US Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice.