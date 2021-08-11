US Senate approves $65 billion to boost broadband

The US Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill which includes $65 billion for broadband deployment, advancing legislation being closely watched by operators.

AT&T and Verizon potentially have the most to gain from the funding, since they deploy and operate extensive fibre networks, however all operators deploying 5G could benefit since the financing may encompass fixed wireless access.

Industry trade groups applauded the move, with the Rural Broadband Association stating the funding “presents an opportunity to make great strides toward on connecting all Americans” and the Competitive Carriers Association calling it “an important step in ensuring all Americans have access to the latest broadband services”.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged to block a vote unless a separate $3.5 trillion spending bill supported by the Democratic Party is passed.

President Joe Biden’s administration strongly supports the infrastructure bill, but is yet to specify which technologies would qualify for funding.

There are also questions over distribution, with $42 billion currently set to be issued by states once the government assigns them funds.

The infrastructure bill calls for the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to oversee grants to the states, but one senator called for this to be handled by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Also involved is the Department of Agriculture, which is cleared to issue funds to providers ready to build in areas where half the homes lack adequate broadband.

The bill also includes $14 billion in subsidies for low-income homes.