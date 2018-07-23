English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US Senate abandons efforts to restore ZTE ban

23 JUL 2018

The US Senate gave up on attempts to reinstate a ban on US companies selling components and software to ZTE, easing the last potential headache for the Chinese vendor.

Last week the US Department of Commerce lifted the seven-year ban, which came into effect this year, after ZTE complied with all the requirements of a settlement agreed in June.

Many Democratic and Republican politicians in the US Senate and House of Representatives opposed this, believing ZTE to be a threat to national security.

According to The New York Times, the Senate put a provision into a military policy bill that would have prevented the lifting of penalties on ZTE.

However, the House, which had already passed its own version of the legislation, would have had to agree to the ZTE measure, and even then there was a chance President Donald Trump could have vetoed it.

Withouth the support of the Republican leadership in the House, those opposing the lifting of the ban had to back down. Now the bill will only limit federal purchases of ZTE products such as handsets.

This has attracted criticism from many politicians. “Given the specific details many of my Senate colleagues know about #ZTE & how #China intends to use them against the US, I am surprised they caved so easily in conference”, Senator Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter.

“Despite bipartisan support to put American national security before jobs in China, the Republican leadership refused to take any real, substantive action on ZTE. Instead, they joined President Trump in bowing to Beijing. It’s weak and shameful,” Senator Chris Van Hollen was quoted as saying.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

ZTE completes Italy reboot

US lifts import ban on ZTE

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association