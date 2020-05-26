 US seeks input on national 5G strategy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US seeks input on national 5G strategy

26 MAY 2020

The US government called for the public to weigh in on 5G priorities, as it works to implement a national strategy aimed at ensuring the security of next generation networks.

In accordance with legislation passed earlier this year, the Trump administration in March unveiled a national 5G security plan, setting goals for the US to facilitate domestic rollouts; identify key security principles; manage risks associated with the use of next generation infrastructure; and promote global development of secure 5G systems.

Tasked with developing an implementation plan to achieve those goals, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is now asking the public to respond to a series of 19 questions.

Among other things, it sought feedback on what steps the government could take to motivate domestic companies to step up work on 5G; what areas of R&D it should prioritise; how it should evaluate the trustworthiness of 5G kit; what tools it should use to mitigate security risks from other countries’ 5G infrastructure; and how best to encourage US companies to participate in development of 5G standards.

US officials have until mid-September to finalise their action plan.

The move comes as the US ramps efforts to reduce reliance on kit from Chinese vendors including Huawei and ZTE.

Officials previously expressed an interest in pursuing open RAN technology, and earlier this month a group of 32 big name operators and technology companies came together in an effort to push the US and other global governments toward policies favouring the approach for 5G.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

SmarTone launches 5G with 70% population coverage

Celcom prepares for 5G vendor selection

Blog: 5G drives early turnaround in Korea
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association