 US regulators poised for Qualcomm court battle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US regulators poised for Qualcomm court battle

10 FEB 2020

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) prepared to argue for opposite sides in a Qualcomm fine appeal, Financial Times (FT) reported, with the former expected to claim a harsh levy would compromise national security.

FT reported the DoJ will support Qualcomm’s appeal against a judgement made in May 2019, which ruled the company had severely hampered competition in the LTE premium modem chip market.

The DoJ reportedly believes a decision damaging Qualcomm could hamper US national security by weakening the company against global 5G competitors, specifically those in China.

Having made the original complaint, the FTC will take the other stand on Thursday (13 February) and argue for the appeal to be rejected.

Qualcomm is no stranger to legal controversy, with the company currently being investigated by the European Commission again, having already lost and appealed two high-profile lawsuits brought on the continent.

It also faced actions in a number of other markets related to competition and its licensing practices brought by both regulators and competitors.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EC adds 5G to list of Qualcomm gripes

Qualcomm gets first taste of 5G boom

Qualcomm, Audi plot C-V2X trials

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association