 US politicians seek to put Huawei deals on ice - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US politicians seek to put Huawei deals on ice

13 MAR 2020

US politicians again escalated efforts to keep Huawei from doing business in the country, introducing new legislation which would ban domestic companies from transacting with certain 5G vendors.

Specifically, the measure would require the President to place telecommunications companies which have committed sanctions violations or “economic espionage” (such as stealing trade secrets) on the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

US companies are generally prohibited from transacting with businesses on the list, meaning the move would effectively sever access to the US financial system by blocking banks from processing payments to or from an SDN.

The legislation specifically targets transactions related to 5G, carving out exceptions for deals related to 3G and 4G.

While Huawei was not named in the bill, the Department of Justice previously accused the company of stealing trade secrets and violating trade sanctions against Iran. Huawei strongly denied the allegations.

The company was added to the Department of Commerce’s trade blacklist in May 2019.

Mike Gallagher, who backed the latest measure in the House of Representatives, in a statement cited the need for a “full court press against malevolent actors like Huawei” to protect against security threats in the 5G era. “It’s time to go on the offensive by cutting Huawei out of the US banking system,” he said.

In order to become law, the bill must be approved by both chambers of congress and signed by the President.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

US seeks solution to Huawei trade extensions

UK government keeps Huawei opposers at bay

Huawei ups Europe play with 5G factory

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association