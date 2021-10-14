 US politicians ready competition move - Mobile World Live
Home

US politicians ready competition move

14 OCT 2021

US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley reportedly plan a fresh move to combat what they see as dominant market power wielded by platform providers including Google, Apple and Amazon, as scrutiny of tech giants in the country mounts.

Reuters reported the pair are preparing a bill which would ban big platform providers from biasing results to favour their own services. The Senators are tipped to introduce the bill next week, with a companion document already lodged with the House of Representatives.

Klobuchar was one of three Senators who introduced the US Open Apps Market Act in August, aiming to force Apple and Google to allow the installation of third-party apps on devices running their operating systems.

The European Commission (EC) is also investigating potential anti-competive practices by technology companies, particularly Google’s proprietary access to user data, and its control of the platforms used to purchase and display adverts on its sites.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

