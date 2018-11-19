English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US operators face fresh throttling inquiry

19 NOV 2018

US politicians pressed AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile US and Verizon for answers about their network prioritisation policies, after a study found the operators slowed speeds for certain data services but not others.

In a letter, first spotted by Ars Technica, Senators Edward Markey, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden asked operators how they decide what content to prioritise; whether customers are able to opt-in or out of traffic differentiation; and whether those choices impact the price of service.

The queries come during a battle over net neutrality regulations in the country and in response to a recent study based on data from network testing app Wehe, which found all four operators throttled speeds for a handful of services, including video streaming sites Netflix and YouTube.

Federal Communications Commission member Jessica Rosenworcel similarly responded to the report with concern at a regular monthly meeting, noting it “demonstrates that net neutrality matters and that companies, when they have the technical ability to censor and slow your traffic, the business incentive to do so and the legal right, they will go ahead and make it happen”.

Network management
However, Tom Sawanobori, CTO of industry association CTIA, last month refuted the findings, arguing in a blog that the differentiation Wehe picked up was the result of “basic wireless network management”. He added such practices save data for consumers without impacting experience.

Brendan Gill, CEO of network benchmarking company OpenSignal, in September noted an increase in video streaming had put a strain on mobile networks and US operators have turned to bandwidth limits to smooth out spikes in data traffic. But he said the company had yet to determine whether the practice actually yields the promised consumer benefits.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Telco groups take net neutrality fight to Vermont

California faces lawsuit over net neutrality bill

FCC boss warns against state net neutrality policy

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association