 US operators commit billions on day 1 of C-Band sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US operators commit billions on day 1 of C-Band sale

09 DEC 2020

A US sale of C-Band spectrum (3.7GHz to 4.2GHz) got off to a strong start yesterday (8 December), with more than $1.9 billion bid on the opening day of an auction analysts flagged as key for operators’ 5G plans.

The sum is close to half (40 per cent) of the $4.6 billion raised in an auction of 3.5GHz spectrum earlier this year: analysts predict the C-Band process could net more than $30 billion.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai stated the latest auction was a “big day for American consumers”, as it will pave the way for provision of “fast 5G wireless services”.

The agency noted the C-Band proceeding was its “largest mid-band 5G” auction to date, with a total of 280MHz of spectrum and 5,684 licences up for grabs.

In a research note, MoffettNathanson senior analyst Craig Moffett highlighted the sale as potentially “the most important wireless auction of our time”, explaining “there is precious little additional mid-band spectrum in the FCC’s pipeline, and nothing with similarly large block widths”.

CCS Insight director for consumer and connectivity Kester Mann tweeted the sale is “particularly important to Verizon which lags its rivals in the low/mid-band”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Trump nominee Simington takes FCC seat

SpaceX secures FCC rural broadband funding

Loon pushes FCC for E-band access

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association