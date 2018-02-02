English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US operator Sprint thins management to cut costs

02 FEB 2018

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure (pictured) revealed the operator will further reduce the number of executives throughout the company as part of a bid to cut costs.

During an earnings call today (2 February), Claure said the operator will streamline its executive positions across its non-customer facing operations to “deliver a leaner and more agile workforce” and “get better alignment of responsibilities and better operational effectiveness.”

The move follows a reshuffle of Sprint’s leadership team in late 2017, which included the departure of COO of Technology Gunther Ottendorfer as Claure slashed the number of executives reporting to him from 16 to 9. It also comes as Sprint pushes ahead with a multi-year plan to cut billions in costs from its bottom line.

CFO Michel Combes said Sprint had taken roughly $6 billion in costs out of its business to date. But he sees “more room to improve operational efficiency and extract significantly more costs out of the business”.

In its fiscal Q3 (covering the three months to 31 December 2017), Sprint reported $260 million in year-on-year cost reductions, excluding $100 million in hurricane recovery and other non-recurring expenses. Combes said the operator is already planning additional cost cutting initiatives for its fiscal 2018 year.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint eyes higher pricing in a 5G world

Sprint marks Magic Box milestone

T-Mobile US tops latest OpenSignal network report

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association