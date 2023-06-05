US operator giants deny Amazon talks

Verizon, T-Mobile US, AT&T and Amazon denied a Bloomberg report stating the technology giant was in talks with the US operators about adding low-cost mobile plans to its Prime membership service.

Bloomberg reported on 2 June Amazon was exploring a wholesale mobile deal with operators, seeking to address stagnation in Prime uptake.

However, the story was quickly rejected by AT&T, which told Mobile World Live it is not in discussions with Amazon to resell wireless services.

Reuters then reported Verizon and T-Mobile also issued statements denying discussions, with Amazon explaining it currently has no plans to include wireless services in its subscription service.

Meanwhile, there has been no clarification from Dish Network regarding its participation in the said negotiations.

In Bloomberg‘s original report, sources had stated there were fears that cheaper plans offered on Prime would undercut the pricing power of the operators and dilute their subscriber base.