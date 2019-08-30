 US opens new Huawei probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US opens new Huawei probe

30 AUG 2019

Legal officials in the US renewed scrutiny of Huawei, investigating fresh claims of intellectual property theft and dubious recruitment practices, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Federal investigators are reportedly digging into new allegations not covered by criminal charges filed against the company in January. Specifically, WSJ said officials are looking into whether Huawei stole smartphone camera technology from Portuguese inventor Rui Oliveira.

In a March interview with photography news website Fstoppers, Oliveria claimed Huawei stole his patented idea for an attachable smartphone camera after he allegedly met with company executives to discuss the technology in 2014. Huawei subsequently filed a lawsuit against Oliveria, asking a judge to rule it did not infringe on his patent with the release of its EnVizion 360 Camera in 2017.

Officials are also probing Huawei’s alleged practice of recruiting employees from rival companies, WSJ reported.

It is unclear whether the probe will lead to new criminal charges against the company.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice charged Huawei with theft of intellectual property from operator T-Mobile US, as well as bank fraud and sanctions violations.

Huawei strenuously denied those allegations, and received support from the Chinese government, which said the charges were politically motivated.

The company faces a fine of up to $5 million or three-times the value of the stolen trade secret if found guilty of IP theft in that case.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Huawei faces flagship launch without Google apps

Blog: Have foldable problems snapped market demand?

Smartphone sales dip but Huawei, Samsung stay strong
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association