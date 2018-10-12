English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US officials press Canada on Huawei 5G ban

12 OCT 2018

US Senators stepped up calls for Canada to steer clear of 5G network equipment supplied by Huawei, after the country’s head of cyber security said a ban on the vendor is not necessary.

In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner expressed “grave concerns” Canadian network security safeguards are “inadequate”. This, they argued, could ultimately compromise both Canada’s national security and cooperation between the country and other members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing coalition.

Two members of the group – the US and Australia – have already taken steps to push Huawei out of their markets.

Rubio and Warner noted US and Canadian operators jointly benefit from “economies of scale for equipment designed for regionally harmonised frequencies.” However, they warned using Huawei kit for 5G could “seriously jeopardise this dynamic, depriving both Canadian and American operators of the scale needed to rapidly build out 5G networks”.

Both Rubio and Warner sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which oversees government intelligence activities and programmes.

The letter reiterates claims by US officials that Huawei has ties to the Chinese government and thus presents a national security risk.

Huawei adamantly denied these assertions, and recently argued to the US Federal Communications Commission its absence from the market will harm competition, increase prices and hinder 5G deployments.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom reiterates 5G ambitions

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Italian regulator defends 5G auction

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association