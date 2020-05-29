 US offers $3M for 5G spectrum sharing research - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US offers $3M for 5G spectrum sharing research

29 MAY 2020

The US Department of Defense granted mobile technology researchers $2.7 million to fund the launch of a city-scale trial of 5G spectrum sharing technology, as the country looks for ways to improve allocation of its limited resources.

Testing overseen by the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office will focus on maximising 5G operations in the 3.5GHz band, using an AI-enabled spectrum coordination engine developed by Zylinium Research.

The goal is to demonstrate how new coordination systems can be used at scale to optimise airwave allocation and enable multiple operators to occupy spectrum in the same channel.

The work expands on development efforts Zylinium Research undertook last year as a contestant in the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Spectrum Collaboration Challenge. Its technology, previously only tested in an emulation environment, will be deployed on a live 5G network at a government-backed innovation test bed in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the US, the 3.5GHz band is already designated as shared spectrum, with specialised access systems used to prevent interference with incumbent military users. PAWR noted in a press release Zylinium Research’s technology is meant to supplement rather than replace those systems to provide greater spectral efficiency.

President Donald Trump highlighted spectrum sharing as a priority earlier this year, pressing for increased adoption of the technology as part of a proposed  budget for the country’s fiscal year 2021.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T, Verizon hungrily eye fixed 5G progress

5G drives threefold data jump in Korea

SmarTone launches 5G with 70% population coverage
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association