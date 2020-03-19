 US network construction unaffected by pandemic - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US network construction unaffected by pandemic

19 MAR 2020

Mobile tower construction in the US continued unabated, despite several large companies telling staff to work from home and closing retail outlets to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE) told Mobile World Live (MWL).

NATE executive director Todd Schlekeway said he is yet to hear of any major disruption to network deployments, even though there are concerns about the logistics of sending technicians into areas where businesses have been closed and potential health risks from staying in hotels.

In light of the outbreak, he added some NATE member companies obtained access letters from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) meant to ensure contractors have continued site access during shut-downs.

He explained the letters, valid unitl 28 May, ask local authorities to permit the holder to access communications infrastructure, albeit those regional bodies have the final say.

Under pressure
Though mobile teams are still at work, Schlekeway noted crews working in adjacent segments were starting to be recalled. Among them were teams working in the broadcast sector helping to clear 600MHz spectrum being redeployed for operators, some of which have suspended work for at least two weeks.

He also highlighted reports from NATE member companies warning about the potential of a shortage of materials, since a significant amount of supplies come from China and South Korea.

But contractors expressed optimism measures taken in both countries to curb the spread of the virus and reopen production facilities would help ensure a continued flow of materials.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

XL Axiata agrees tower sales in debt reduction push

Orange teams with ATC in rural coverage push

Vendor group queries Airtel tower project progress
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association