 US moves to cut off Huawei international chip supply - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

US moves to cut off Huawei international chip supply

18 FEB 2020

The US government proposed changing regulations to give it the authority to block global chip sales to Huawei, in what would be a major escalation in trade restrictions on the Chinese vendor, Reuters reported.

A proposal to change the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects certain overseas-made goods made with US technology to its regulations, was drafted but is among several options to be considered, Reuters added.

If the change is approved, non-domestic companies using US technology would need a licence to supply components to Huawei.

Companies including Taiwan-headquartered TSMC, which makes chips for Huawei’s HiSilicon unit, would be impacted, the news agency said.

Last month, the US Department of Commerce (DoC) halted plans to expand the terms of a similar trade ban due to concerns about the potential impact to domestic businesses.

Huawei was added to an economic blacklist in May 2019. Last week, the DoC again issued a 45-day extension to a temporary trading licence, allowing US companies to continue to do business with the vendor, the latest in a series of postponements to implementing a trade ban.

In addition to moves to tighten trade controls, the US Department of Justice last week expanded legal action against the company, filing charges accusing it of racketeering and conspiring to steal trade secrets from six technology companies.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

5G wait hits Australia smartphone sales

China hit by weak demand for 4G, 5G smartphones

India opens 5G trials to all vendors
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association