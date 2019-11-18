US makes Huawei trade extension official - Mobile World Live

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) cemented another 90-day reprieve for Huawei, allowing it to continue trading with domestic companies through mid-February.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement the move will enable operators “to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark”.

He added the DoC will continue to “rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security.”

The extension marks the third such delay in implementing trade restrictions announced in May, which would block Huawei from buying components from US companies. The second reprieve was set to expire Monday (18 November).

The new extension runs through 16 February 2020.

Other government agencies, however, continue to move forward with separate blockade efforts. This week the US Federal Communications Commission is expected to vote on a measure which would designate Huawei and fellow Chinese vendor ZTE as national security threats and ban the use of government funds to buy their equipment.