 US launches fresh assault on Huawei, ZTE - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US launches fresh assault on Huawei, ZTE

17 JAN 2019

US politicians took another shot at Huawei and ZTE, introducing a new measure that would block Chinese telecom companies which flout export control laws from buying US-made chips and components.

If voted into law, the bill would not only compel the President to enforce export denial orders on violators, but also prevent the executive branch from modifying the punishment “until the President certifies that the company has not violated US laws for one year and is fully cooperating with US investigations”.

Huawei and ZTE were both explicitly named in the text, though the measure also extends to any other telecom company headquartered in China.

The bill’s introduction came shortly after Huawei’s CFO was arrested in Canada over allegations the company violated trade sanctions imposed by the US on Iran.

It appears tailored to avoid a repeat of a situation involving ZTE in 2018, in which an export ban imposed on the company for sanction violations in April was lifted shortly after at the urging of President Donald Trump.

Death sentence
Senator Tom Cotton, who co-sponsored the bill, said in a statement it represented “decisive action to protect US interests and enforce our laws”.

“If Chinese telecom companies like Huawei violate our sanctions or export control laws, they should receive nothing less than the death penalty, which this denial order would provide”.

Cotton’s comments are hardly hyperbole.

Though it lasted less than three months, ZTE was crippled by the US ban and it booked a loss of CNY7.8 billion ($1.1 billion) in H1 2018 as a result.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US investigates Huawei on trade secret claims

Germany weighs Huawei 5G shut-out

Huawei founder steps into security storm

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association