US judge calls for iPhone ban - Mobile World Live

 US judge calls for iPhone ban
Home

US judge calls for iPhone ban

27 MAR 2019

Apple faced another import ban on some iPhone models after a US judge ruled the company infringed on a Qualcomm patent, although the tech giant won a decisive victory in a separate case.

US International Trade Commission (ITC) judge MaryJoan McNamara recommended a block on the import and sale iPhone models infringing a Qualcomm patent related to power management. However, her decision is subject to review by a panel of judges at the agency as well as the US president.

McNamara concluded Apple did not infringe on two other Qualcomm patents associated with the case, which related to radio frequency technology used for carrier aggregation.

Qualcomm previously won similar cases in China and Germany which resulted in iPhone sales bans.

In a statement, Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said the company “appreciate[s] Judge McNamara’s recognition of Apple’s infringement”.

Trading blows
However, Apple scored an important win in a separate ITC case, the results of which were announced on the same day as McNamara’s recommendation.

After review, the agency overturned a judge’s initial finding that Apple had infringed on a Qualcomm patent related to power saving technology, ruling the patent in question invalid.

Apple reportedly said it was “pleased” with the decision, calling it “another important step to making sure American companies are able to compete fairly in the marketplace”.

The pair of rulings from the ITC come as Qualcomm awaits a verdict in a legal battle with the US Federal Trade Commission and prepares to square off with Apple in court over another lawsuit next month.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

