 US president settles key connectivity legislation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US president settles key connectivity legislation

25 JUN 2021

US President Joe Biden reached an agreement with Senate leaders on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan, a package set to create new opportunities for network operators through $65 billion in funding for broadband.

The proposal involves using some of the proceeds from 5G spectrum auctions to fund federal investments in broadband infrastructure, and would also call on state and local governments to invest.

The White House stated the plan makes “transformational and historic investments” in “universal broadband infrastructure”.

President Biden cannot sign the legislation until it has been passed by Congress, with the Senate aiming to vote on the bipartisan plan next month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the larger body of Congress will not vote on the bill until after the Senate has also approved an additional spending package.

Network operators are hopeful. Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of The Rural Broadband Association, praised the politicians for working “diligently” to improve digital infrastructure. “As a final plan is further defined and comes together, I urge policymakers to aim high and invest in future-proof fibre technology built to last”.

Policymakers and network equipment vendors are currently exploring the efficacy of fixed wireless access (FWA) as one way to bring broadband to more parts of rural areas. Operators of FWA networks could be eligible for future government funding if their solutions meet the required speed and reliability parameters.

WISPA, a trade organisation representing FWA service providers and their vendors backed the legislation, urging politicians to “invite the widest palette of solutions” and “provide more spectrum to small innovators”.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile mounts FWA home broadband challenge

Verizon beefs up 5G FWA router

T-Mobile US deploys school connectivity scheme

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association